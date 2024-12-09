Fire and Rain Singer To Pour Down On Xcel Energy Center

Gary Gershoff, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An iconic 70s singer is coming to Minnesota this summer.  James Taylor and his All-Star Band will take the stage at the Xcel Energy Center on June 17th.

John Moore, Getty Images
Taylor has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years with songs like "Your Smiling Face," "How Sweet It Is," and "Fire and Rain." He has won 7 Grammy Awards, sold more than 100 million albums, and been inducted into both the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Hall of Fames.

Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images
His 2015 LP, "Before This World" was his first ever #1 album. Taylor was also presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015. Tiny Habits will be the opening act on the tour. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at Ticketmaster.

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images
Larry Busacca, Getty Images
Cindy Ord, Getty Images
