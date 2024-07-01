Two People Killed in Stearns County Crash

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Two people died in a crash in western Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 7:30 a.m. near Sauk Centre.

A pickup was driving south on Highway 71 while an SUV was going east on County Road 28 when they collided.

The driver of the SUV, 23-year-old Elver Carcamo, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His two passengers, 30-year-old Lener Salgado of Melrose and 20-year-old Nayeli Hernandez of Sauk Centre, both died in the crash.

The driver of the pickup 54-year-old Matthew Newman of Sauk Center was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

