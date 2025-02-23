Fans To Get Big Time Rush At Xcel Energy Center This Summer

Fans To Get Big Time Rush At Xcel Energy Center This Summer

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A made-for-television band is going "Worldwide" this summer on a massive 39-city U.S. Tour. Big Time Rush is hitting the road and coming to the Xcel Energy Center on August 8th as part of their "Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour."

Big Time Rush is a made-for-television band along the lines of the Monkees. They became an overnight sensation in 2009 when the scripted show of the same name launched on Nickelodeon. The show focused on the Hollywood adventures of four Minnesota hockey players after they were picked to form a boy band.

The group released three albums and performed five tours from 2011 to 2014. In 2020 they reunited for a virtual reunion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their hit song "Worldwide," and since then has gone global again thanks in part to Netflix adding all four seasons of the show in 2021. Tickets for "Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide" go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at bigtimerushorricial.com.

