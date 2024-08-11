Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The week of great acts at the Ledge Amphitheater came to a close Saturday night. On Wednesday, it was YES Classics with Jon Anderson and the Return of Emerson Lake and Palmer. On Friday, it was the Stray Cats. Saturday night saw Dwight Yoakam take the stage.

Drayton Farley started the show off at 6:30 p.m. Farley is an Alabama native playing a mix of country, folk, Americana, and roots. He got the crowd warmed up, playing for about 30 minutes.

It wasn't time for Yoakam yet, as the Mavericks came on at 7:30 p.m. The Mavericks are an 8-piece band from Miami, FL billed as a country music act. They brought their unique Latin-inspired country with a strong horn section and an accordion in the mix.

Think of a country version of Los Lobos. They played a mix of upbeat danceable songs and a few ballads. They even threw in a horn sample from Frank Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" into their song "All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down." The Mavericks played for a little over an hour.

After an intermission, it was time for Dwight Yoakam. He built the anticipation by starting about 15 minutes late but he didn't disappoint. Yoakam had people up on their feet and dancing in the aisles from the get-go. One fan brought up their mom on a video call so she could catch some of the show.

Yoakam played a lot of fan favorites and he dedicated his cover of Buck Ownen's "Think Of Me" to Owens. It was the third time Yoakam has played at The Ledge, selling out all three times.

Next up at The Ledge is Crowder, Jeremy Camp and LeCrae on September 8th. Then it's The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with the "All the Good Times" farewell tour on September 12th, and Crowded House's "Gravity Stairs" tour on September 14. Cypress Hill closes out the season of music on September 18th.

