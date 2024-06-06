Drought, Dry Conditions Almost Gone in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A small sliver in far north central Minnesota is hanging on to dry conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly update Thursday with just two percent of the state still Abnormally Dry, an improvement from 11 percent a week ago.

The Moderate Drought is now at zero, an improvement from 2 percent last week.

The dry area is in Roseau, Lake of the Woods, and Beltrami counties.

St. Cloud has had 2.65 inches of rain so far in June, two inches above normal. We are about 5 1/2 inches above normal for precipitation so far this year.

The Climate Prediction Center indicates Minnesota could see above-normal precipitation next week.

