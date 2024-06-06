Drought, Dry Conditions Almost Gone in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A small sliver in far north central Minnesota is hanging on to dry conditions.
The U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly update Thursday with just two percent of the state still Abnormally Dry, an improvement from 11 percent a week ago.
The Moderate Drought is now at zero, an improvement from 2 percent last week.
The dry area is in Roseau, Lake of the Woods, and Beltrami counties.
St. Cloud has had 2.65 inches of rain so far in June, two inches above normal. We are about 5 1/2 inches above normal for precipitation so far this year.
Get our free mobile app
The Climate Prediction Center indicates Minnesota could see above-normal precipitation next week.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Cha Cha for Charity: Jim Maurice Dancing for Quiet Oaks
- World's Largest Rubber Duck Swiming Into Princeton
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Salem Lutheran Moves Forward With COP House Negotiations
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride
Best counties to retire to in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Minnesota using data from Niche.
Gallery Credit: Stacker