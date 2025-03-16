Don’t Nap On This Band Bringing Latest Tour To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A U.K. based heavy metal band has announced its new album and tour in support of it. The London group Sleep Token will release its 4th studio album "Even In Arcadia" on May 9th.

The band will hit the road for a 17-city U.S. tour starting on September 16th and will take the stage at Target Center on October 1st. "Even In Arcadia" is the group's first album with its new label RCA and follows "Take Me Back To Eden."

Sleep Token takes a cue from the rock band KISS in keeping its members anonymous by wearing masks, instead of make-up. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

