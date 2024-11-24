Dassel Falls In Football Championship, &#038; H.S. Sports Results 11/23

Dassel Falls In Football Championship, & H.S. Sports Results 11/23

FOOTBALL:

Dassel-Cokato 22, Stewartville 43 - Class 3A Championship: Caleb Smock, Kobee Thielen, and Octavius Winston all had a rushing touchdown for the Chargers.

Hills-Beaver Creek 8, Fertile-Beltrami 20 - 9-Player Championship

Alexandria 24, Elk River 33 - Class 5A Championship

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Warroad 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 2 (OT): John Hirschfeld and Griffin Sturm scored for the Crusaders.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2, River Lakes 3: Sophie Olson, Peyton Roeske, and Sophia Hess scored for the Stars.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Becker 41, Hill-Murray 44: Adele Changamire led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Albany 26, Duluth Marshall 73: Paisley Ellingson had 7 points and Molly Goebel had 6 points to lead the Huskies.

