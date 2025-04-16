Como Zoo Says Goodbye To Beloved Friend

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota zoo has had to say goodbye to a furry friend after a prolonged battle with complications from an infection. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has announced the passing of Nyati, a western lowland gorilla, who was born at the zoo in 2017.

The zoo says Nyati was euthanized following a final medical assessment confirming a significant decline in her quality of life. Nyati's battle started in 2020 when she contracted the parasitic infection Baylisascaris procyonis (Baylis). Though treated, the infection caused permanent brain lesions that led to progressive degeneration affecting her mobility, motor skills, and coordination.

Como Zoo's Animal Health Director Wes Sims says Nyati was deeply loved by her care team and by everyone who came to know her and the decision to let her go was extremely difficult. Nyati spent her final days with access to the outdoors and surrounded by her gorilla family.

