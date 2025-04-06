Como Park Zoo Welcomes Surprise New Addition

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota zoo received a surprise visitor last week to the delight of staff and guests. On Wednesday afternoon a baby Hoffman's two-toed sloth was born at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

Many guests witnessed the unexpected birth firsthand. Senior Zoo Keeper Jill Erzar says they couldn't have planned a more exciting zoo experience and it was truly a special moment. The baby's mother is Sago, a six-year-old sloth who has been at Como Zoo since 2023, and father Ziggy, a three-year-old sloth who came to the zoo the same year.

Get our free mobile app

The baby sloth will remain attached to Sago for about six months and female sloths can spend up to a year raising their young. Sago and Ziggy share the saki monkey's exhibit in the Primate Building where visitors can see the new family in action.

PHOTO courtesy of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. PHOTO courtesy of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz