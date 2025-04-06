Como Park Zoo Welcomes Surprise New Addition

PHOTO courtesy of Com Park Zoo and Conservatory.

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota zoo received a surprise visitor last week to the delight of staff and guests. On Wednesday afternoon a baby Hoffman's two-toed sloth was born at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

Many guests witnessed the unexpected birth firsthand. Senior Zoo Keeper Jill Erzar says they couldn't have planned a more exciting zoo experience and it was truly a special moment. The baby's mother is Sago, a six-year-old sloth who has been at Como Zoo since 2023, and father Ziggy, a three-year-old sloth who came to the zoo the same year.

The baby sloth will remain attached to Sago for about six months and female sloths can spend up to a year raising their young. Sago and Ziggy share the saki monkey's exhibit in the Primate Building where visitors can see the new family in action.

PHOTO courtesy of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.
