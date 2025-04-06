Como Park Zoo Welcomes Surprise New Addition
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota zoo received a surprise visitor last week to the delight of staff and guests. On Wednesday afternoon a baby Hoffman's two-toed sloth was born at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.
Many guests witnessed the unexpected birth firsthand. Senior Zoo Keeper Jill Erzar says they couldn't have planned a more exciting zoo experience and it was truly a special moment. The baby's mother is Sago, a six-year-old sloth who has been at Como Zoo since 2023, and father Ziggy, a three-year-old sloth who came to the zoo the same year.
The baby sloth will remain attached to Sago for about six months and female sloths can spend up to a year raising their young. Sago and Ziggy share the saki monkey's exhibit in the Primate Building where visitors can see the new family in action.
