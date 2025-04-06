Comedic Actor Extending Latest Tour To Include Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Comedic Heaven will come to Earth when this national comedian and actor comes to Minnesota this fall. Katt Williams has extended his Heaven On Earth tour and will bring the show to Target Center On October 24th.

Williams has appeared in numerous films like "Friday After Next," "Scary Movie V," and "The Boondocks." He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in "Atlanta."

Williams is known for his acclaimed stand-up specials like "The Pimp Chronicles," "American Hustle," and "Priceless Afterlife." Tickets for Katt Williams's Heaven On Earth tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

