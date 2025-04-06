Comedic Actor Extending Latest Tour To Include Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Comedic Heaven will come to Earth when this national comedian and actor comes to Minnesota this fall. Katt Williams has extended his Heaven On Earth tour and will bring the show to Target Center On October 24th.
Williams has appeared in numerous films like "Friday After Next," "Scary Movie V," and "The Boondocks." He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in "Atlanta."
Williams is known for his acclaimed stand-up specials like "The Pimp Chronicles," "American Hustle," and "Priceless Afterlife." Tickets for Katt Williams's Heaven On Earth tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
LOOK: 52 Black actors who made entertainment history
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker