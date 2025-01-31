Chill Or Thrill: Minnesota’s Weather Outlook For February

Chill Or Thrill: Minnesota&#8217;s Weather Outlook For February

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a January of rollercoaster temperatures and very little snow, what can we expect for February in Minnesota?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its updated outlook for the month.

They are predicting that most of Minnesota will be colder than normal in February.

Here in St. Cloud, our average high temperature to start the month is 21 degrees.  The average high temperature by the end of the month is 30 degrees.

The Weather Channel says, that after a warm first two days of the month this weekend, we will be either at or below normal for highs pretty much through the first half of the month.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center says they are expecting a wetter-than-normal month, especially for the eastern two-thirds of the state.

St. Cloud averages about 7.6 inches of snow in February.

So far this season, St. Cloud has had a total of 13.5 inches of snow.  We're 12.2 inches below normal for the season.  We only had 3.2 inches of snow in January.

The Weather Channel is forecasting several chances for snow in the early part of the month with a 97 percent chance for 1-3 inches on Saturday, a 53 percent chance on Monday, and a 43 percent chance on Wednesday.

