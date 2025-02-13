Chance For Snow in Minnesota on Valentine’s Day
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow develops Friday afternoon across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Amounts of 1-3" are generally expected across eastern Minnesota, but higher amounts of 4-6" are possible across western Wisconsin.
So far in February, St. Cloud has had 11.2 inches of snow, which is 7.7 inches above normal. We've had 24.9 inches of snow for the season so far, which is still 4.6 inches below normal.
A stretch of well-below-zero wind chills will continue from Sunday through the middle of next week.
