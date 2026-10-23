ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Financial Credit Union presented the St. Cloud Area School District with a donation of $7,730 this week.

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Credit Union members also participated through the annual Skip-A-Pay promotion in August and September. Skip-A-Pay allowed members to skip a monthly loan payment over those two months. This year, the credit union pledged $15 for every skipped payment to support local schools through the Ready, Set, School program.

The program helps ensure students across St. Cloud Area School District have access to school supplies. For the 2026-2027 school year, the initiative expanded to provide supplies for preschool through fifth-grade classrooms throughout the district.

This summer, some St. Cloud Financial Credit Union employees spent the day volunteering at St. Cloud Tech High School, helping pack school supplies.