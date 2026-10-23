Five Vehicle Crash Halts Westbound Traffic On Interstate 94 In Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday in Monticello.
All five vehicles were traveling westbound when they collided.
Thirty-year-old Shannon Blackmer of Faribault and her passenger, 29-year-old Neil Wehrle of Minneapolis, were taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.
Twenty-one-year-old Karla Bracho Atencio of Becker was also taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other drivers, 18-year-old Blake Hillstrom of Maple Lake, 27-year-old Caleb Smith of Eau Claire, and 68-year-old Paul Wetschka of Big Lake, were not hurt.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance.
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