Bubbles, Games And Music Await With The Weekender
Another weekend is upon us as summer is quickly winding down, and school and the Fall will soon be here. Of course, we all know the State Fair is here this week. We also told you about the Paynesville Air Show. If that is not enough fun to fill up your couple days off, check out the Weekender's top five picks for other activities. If you know of or have an event you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.
Common Roots Festival - St. Cloud
There will be almost too much to see, do, and listen to in downtown St. Cloud. The Common Roots Festival will have local talent, businesses, and original music on hand, showcasing what they can do. You can take in the kick off, Tending for a Cause at Beaver Island Brewing on Wednesday, then on Friday and Saturday, take in all the great music in Downtown St. Cloud during the festival. The $20 Common Roots button gets you access to all the music on the outdoor stages.
Wednesday: - Tending for a Cause, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (use the above link for the full schedule for acts and times).
Craft Bazaar - St. Cloud
You can get geared up for the Rice and Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fairs early with the 13th Annual Bizarre Bazaar at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Saturday. The event will have a wide array of crafts, food, plants, and rummage sale items. Get a jump on birthday and Christmas gifts by finding that unique item.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Splash Pad Bubble Bash - St. Cloud
Get the kids outdoors for some foamy fun to start the weekend. The Splash Pad Bubble Bash will have them giggling with joy from the giant bubbles and water fun. There will also be games and dancing. The bubbles are eco and allergen-free, so everyone can take part. There will be food trucks on hand, as well, to cover your supper needs. No registration is necessary; just bring a towel and prepare to get wet. FREE to attend.
Friday: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Gemstone Bracelet Making - St. Cloud
If the kids haven’t had enough fun a the bubble bash on Friday, then take them to make their very own gemstone bracelet on Sunday to bookend their weekend of fun. Join the Rock and Art Shop to let their creativity come to life by designing two gemstone stretch bracelets. They can keep one and give one to a friend, or how about one for mom or dad? The kids will get to choose from a variety of gemstone beads and learn how to string and finish the bracelets. Cost is $25 per person, and class size is limited, so they ask you to register ahead of time.
Sunday: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Ghost Signs - Mendota
From Coca-Cola to Grain Belt Beer, old stores and more advertisements on the sides of buildings in the Twin Cities used to be a common sight. Join professional photographer Jay Grammond as he takes you on a virtual walk around the Twin Cities to see the “art gallery” that surrounds us every day and learn about the history of some of the companies and their ads dating back to the 1800s. The event is being held at the Dakota County Historical Society in Mendota. Cost is $20 to attend, $15 for MN Historical Society members. Pick up a copy of Grammond’s book “Fading Ads of the Twin Cities” about the ad after the show. Space is limited, so register ahead of time using the link above.
Read More: Central Minnesota Photographer Brings Ghost Ads Back To Life
Friday: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
