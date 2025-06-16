UNDATED (WJON News) -- A series of severe storms moved through Central Minnesota on Monday afternoon and early evening. Parts of Stearns and Meeker Counties were under a Tornado Warning until 5:30 p.m. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were no reported tornado touchdowns in Stearns County during the roughly 30-minute warning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says there were no tornado touchdowns, but they had multiple reports of rotation and radar indicated rotation only, and they had no reports of damage.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

In addition, several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the Central Minnesota area. At about 5:30 p.m., a severe storm moved through the Kimball area with winds in excess of 25 miles per hour. Another storm system was in Maple Lake at about 6:00 p.m. with quarter-size hail and strong winds.

A third storm system moved through the Foley area, about 17 miles Northeast of St. Cloud, around 6:40 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, that system had wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

8 Essentials to Have on Hand for Storm Watching in Minnesota

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886. Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.