Severe Storms Move Through Central Minnesota

Severe Storms Move Through Central Minnesota

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A line of severe thunderstorms raced through central Minnesota Thursday afternoon.  The severe storms developed in Northwestern Minnesota bringing strong wind gusts and hail. Heavy rains moved into the St. Cloud area around 3:35 p.m. and lasted for about 20 minutes.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The National Weather Service said the storms were capable of producing winds up to 60 miles an hour and quarter size hail. A tornado warning was issued for Morrison County from 3:30  - 4:00 p.m. but no confirmed reports of touchdowns were available at the time of this report. Several severe storm warnings were issued across the area with the last warning for Benton County expiring at 4:30 p.m.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

Sherburne and Wright counties remains in a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. this evening. The forecast starting on Friday through the Labor Day weekend is for clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s to low 80s.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty

Filed Under: central minnesota storms, National Weather Service, severe storms
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON