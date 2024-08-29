Severe Storms Move Through Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A line of severe thunderstorms raced through central Minnesota Thursday afternoon. The severe storms developed in Northwestern Minnesota bringing strong wind gusts and hail. Heavy rains moved into the St. Cloud area around 3:35 p.m. and lasted for about 20 minutes.
The National Weather Service said the storms were capable of producing winds up to 60 miles an hour and quarter size hail. A tornado warning was issued for Morrison County from 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. but no confirmed reports of touchdowns were available at the time of this report. Several severe storm warnings were issued across the area with the last warning for Benton County expiring at 4:30 p.m.
Sherburne and Wright counties remains in a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. this evening. The forecast starting on Friday through the Labor Day weekend is for clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s to low 80s.
