Severe Storms Move Through St. Cloud Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 3:40 p.m. for Benton, Stearns and Sherburne Counties until 4:15 Saturday afternoon. This warning was triggered by a radar detected tornado according to Weather Eye Meteorologist Michael Carrow. Areas that appeared to be most directly effected by this storm were east St. Cloud and Duelm.

Moderate to heavy rain preceded the warning. Sirens were sounding in St. Cloud to alert the public. The heavy rain caused flooding in many areas and it is unclear how much damage this storm may have caused at this time.