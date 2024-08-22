August Tornado in Melrose Could Have Been Worse

The city of Melrose withstood a confirmed EF-1 tornado on Saturday August 3 with damage to portions of the town. The tornado was on the ground for a short period of time from 8:10 - 8:16 p.m. Melrose Mayor Joe Finken joined me on WJON. He explained the tornado had sustained winds of 95 miles per hour which came from the north and moved southeast. The northwest portion of town was initially hit when an industrial park was impacted when a couple of tin roofs were ripped off including one owned by Melrose Metal Works. Finken says the roof spun around and hit Tri Plex apartments which included 2X4's that went through walls and damaged garage doors on one structure.

Photo courtesy of Trevor Singleton Photo courtesy of Trevor Singleton loading...

Finken indicated the storm moved to the south across Interstate 94 and hit Meadowlark Golf Course, which lost over 200 trees. He says there were a couple houses near the golf course that sustained substantial damage. Finken indicates they are waiting to hear if one of the homes will need to be taken down because of twisted rafters and the home shifting. No one was injured or died during the tornado but the damage is still apparent near the golf course and in locations where tree stumps now sit instead of mature trees.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

The location of the storm on the northwest portion of Melrose was just a block away from CentraCare Hospital in Melrose. Finken says they are thankful the tornado didn't impact a more populated area. He was pleased with the quick reaction by the Melrose Fire Department and first responders who jumped in the next day to help with cleanup and to return power to homes that had lost power during the storm.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Joe Finken, it is available below.