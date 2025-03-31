On Thursday, April 10th, communities across the state of Minnesota will test their emergency sirens during a statewide tornado drill as part of "Severe Weather Awareness Week."

There'll be two chances that day to test your own personal plan you'd use in the event of a tornado warning. The sirens will blare during the drills scheduled for 1:45 pm and again at 6:45 pm.

I DON'T NEED A TORNADO DRILL -- THEY NEVER HIT HERE

Think again.

The deadliest tornado outbreak in Minnesota history happened right here in the St. Cloud-Sauk Rapids-Rice area back in 1886.

72 people were killed.

213 were hurt.

The damage was so extensive, it altered the growth trajectory of Sauk Rapids and accelerated St. Cloud's dominance in the region.

It destroyed dozens of businesses and set-back the bustling area economy.

The devastation was surreal with what is now estimated to have been an F4 tornado that had a long life and tracked through wide swath of the area.

It even hit a wedding ceremony in Rice, killing 11 people, including the groom.

BUT THAT WAS NEARLY 140 YEARS AGO -- AND THEY DIDN'T HAVE ADVANCED WARNING LIKE WE DO NOW

True.

But if you think tornadoes don't happen, you're wrong.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources keeps track of tornadoes. They found between 1950 and 2022, there were 55 tornadoes in Stearns County, 7 in Benton, 13 in Sherburne, 26 in Meeker, 27 in Wright, 28 in Morrison and 23 in Crow Wing.

In fact, Minnesota averages 29 twisters each year. In 2021, Minnesota had 64 tornadoes with 22 of them on December 15th alone. We saw a record 113 tornadoes touching down in Minnesota in 2010.

But it's the giant leaps in meteorology and forecasting we've made in the past 140 years that's made a difference in getting people into safe spaces when tornadoes hit.

And that's why it's important for you and your family -- or workmates at your jobplace -- to know what to do when the National Weather Service triggers a tornado warning.

KNOW WHERE YOU'D GO

Minnesota's Department of Public Safety has a handy tipsheet on what to do during a tornado depending on where you are.

Generally speaking, officials recommend you get inside a sturdy structure, away from windows, and protect yourself from flying or collapsing debris.

The DPS has tips for homes with or without basements, apartments, businesses, hospitals, mobile homes, schools, vehicles, the open outdoors, shopping malls, big box stores, stadiums, churches and theatres.

If that feels a little daunting, just do this. Glance through the recommendations, print out the sheet and post a copy in your basement and throw another in your vehicle's glove compartment.

Or bookmark the page on your phone.

Take a few minutes on Thursday, April 10th to roleplay an actual tornado. Knowing how to react when you get a warning could keep you from getting hurt -- or even killed.