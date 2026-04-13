When Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer rolls into an area, expect bad weather.

Really bad weather.

This storm chaser is known for putting himself and his team in the middle of severe weather. He's starred in shows such as "Storm Chasers," "Tornado Chasers" and the documentary film "Tornado Glory."

He and his team scour weather maps and move to areas where they believe the atmosphere will create severe weather -- high winds, hail, thunderstorms...and especially tornados.

READ MORE: Potential Severe Weather Brings Extreme Meteorologist To Southern MN

And that's why Timmer was in southern Minnesota this evening. Weather forecasters anticipated severe weather was possible.

And boy, was it.

Observe Timmer's video of tonight's tornado in southern Minnesota near Truman, southwest of Mankato.

Fox 9 in the Twin Cities reports a tornado was spotted in Martin County, just north of Truman around 6:25. The station reports it had moved closer to Amboy, in Blue Earth County by 6:32.

Fox 9 says at this point, there have been reports of damage to a farm outbuilding, but no injuries are reported at this point.

A tornado watch continues in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until 10 pm.

Here's another of Timmer's videos from that tornado.

Large hail was reported earlier near Faribault.