Tornado Touches Down in Benton County

FOLEY -- The National Weather Service says a confirmed tornado touched down in Benton County on Sunday afternoon.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for parts of Sherburne and Benton counties from about 3:30 p.m. until 4:15 p.m.

Sheriff Troy Heck tells WJON news there are no early reports of any damage or injuries in Benton County.

During that time the weather service says a tornado was located near Foley. Radar indicated rotation was also spotted near Clear Lake.

A tornado watch remains active for Sherburne and Wright counties until 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.