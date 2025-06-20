STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota had another bout of severe weather early Friday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Stearns County and southwestern Todd County that was in effect until 3:15 a.m.

The system was moving southeast through Sauk Centre and the Melrose area with strong straight-line winds and quarter-inch-sized hail. At just after 3:00 a.m., a second warning was issued for eastern Stearns County until 4:00 a.m. when weather spotters reported winds of 66 mph at the Sauk Centre Airport. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the northern part of Sauk Centre saw significant damage, including about a dozen streets closed due to downed trees, downed power lines, and flooding.

Get our free mobile app

There was also damage to some homes and power outages, but there were no injuries reported. The Alexandria airport also reported a wind gust of 70 mph at 2:15 a.m. Other cities impacted by the storms included Freeport, Albany, Cold Spring, Avon, Luxemburg, St. Augusta, Meire Grove, St. Rosa, and New Munich.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886. Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker