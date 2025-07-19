UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of severe weather moved through parts of Central Minnesota on Friday night. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for South Central Benton, Northwestern Sherbure, Southeastern Stearns, and North Central Wright Counties at about 9:15 p.m., and the warning lasted until 9:45 p.m.

People leaving the ledge during concert postponement due to severe weather, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON People leaving the ledge during concert postponement due to severe weather, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The storm was located near Clearwater, moving at about 50mph, and had strong winds, lightning, and golf ball-sized hail. The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park had to put the Warren Zeiders concert on hold for about an hour due to the weather and empty the venue.

Large hail that fell in Eden Valley, PHOTO by Charlene Stromwall Large hail that fell in Eden Valley, PHOTO by Charlene Stromwall loading...

The system moved through Eden Valley at about 9:05 p.m. and produced large hail and strong winds. Other area cities included in the warning were St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Becker, Foley, Rockville, Clearwater, Clear Lake, Luxemburg, and St. Augusta.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886. Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.