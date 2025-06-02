Thunderstorms Make Their Way Through Central MN

Stormy weather made its way through Central Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service issued numerous severe thunderstorm warnings south and west of St. Cloud. The closest warning to St. Cloud was issued at 5:16pm for Central Meeker and Southwestern Wright Counties until 5:45pm. The storm was moving east at 50 miles per hour and included 60 MPG wind gusts and quarter size hail. Locations effected included Litchfield, Dassel, Cokato and Darwin.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for Kandiyohi, Redwood and Renville Counties south and west of St. Cloud. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for Sibley County which is south and east of St. Cloud.

St. Cloud did see non severe thunderstorms late afternoon and evening.

Much of Central Minnesota remain under a Severe Thunderstorm watch until 7pm tonight. Stearns, Benton and Sherburne are all included in the watch.