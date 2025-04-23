Canadian Artist Will Run To You At Target Center This Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new tour coming to Minnesota is sure to cut like a knife this fall. Canadian rocker Bryan Adams will wrap up his "Roll With The Punches" tour at Target Center on November 26th.

Adams has been rocking for over four decades and has hit number one in over 40 countries. In 2018, he co-wrote the Broadway musical "Pretty Woman: The Musical" and released his 16th studio album, "So Happy It Hurts." Adams launched his Bad Records label in 2024 and released two songs he wrote for Kiss on a limited edition 7" record to celebrate.

He has won a Grammy, 3 Academy Awards, and 5 Golden Globes, and last played in Minnesota in 2023. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will open for Adams, and Tickets for the "Roll With The Punches" tour go on sale to the general public on May 2nd, with pre-sales on May 1st.

