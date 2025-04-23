Canadian Artist Will Run To You At Target Center This Fall

Canadian Artist Will Run To You At Target Center This Fall

Quinn Rooney, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new tour coming to Minnesota is sure to cut like a knife this fall. Canadian rocker Bryan Adams will wrap up his "Roll With The Punches" tour at Target Center on November 26th.

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Mickey Bernal, Getty Images
loading...

Adams has been rocking for over four decades and has hit number one in over 40 countries. In 2018, he co-wrote the Broadway musical "Pretty Woman: The Musical" and released his 16th studio album, "So Happy It Hurts." Adams launched his Bad Records label in 2024 and released two songs he wrote for Kiss on a limited edition 7" record to celebrate.

Sean Gallup, Getty Images
loading...
Joshua Sammer, Getty Images
loading...
Jason Kempin, Getty Images
loading...
Mike Coppola, Getty Images
loading...

He has won a Grammy, 3 Academy Awards, and 5 Golden Globes, and last played in Minnesota in 2023. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will open for Adams, and Tickets for the "Roll With The Punches" tour go on sale to the general public on May 2nd, with pre-sales on May 1st.

Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images
loading...
Cameron Spencer, Getty Images
loading...
Gareth Cattermole, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint.
Filed Under: Bryan Adams, Roll With the Punches., Target Center
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON