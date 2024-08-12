Camper And House Trailer Parking Changes Coming In Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Changes could soon be coming to where you can park your camper or house trailer in the city of Cold Spring. On Wednesday, the Cold Spring City Council will vote on amending the city ordinance.
If the amendment passes, campers or house trailers will not be able to park on streets or highways for more than 72 hours, previously it was only 6 hours.
However, a camper or house trailer that is moved and re-parked within 900 feet for not more than 24 hours will be deemed as having remained stationary. The planning commission recommended making the changes.
