Broadway Musical To Make Its Minnesota Debut This May

MINNSEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- What would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? The Broadway musical &Juliet will pose that question when it makes its Minnesota debut this May.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet loading...

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet loading...

&Juliet features songs by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin and a book by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, David West Read. The Audience will get wisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a new beginning and a second chance.

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet loading...

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet loading...

Juliet's alternate story is told through a playlist of pop anthems like "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," and more. &Juliet will run at the historic Orpheum Theatre from May 13th to May 18th. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on January 31st.

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet loading...

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet loading...

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes Stacker gathered IMDb data for all episodes of The Golden Girls and ranked the top 25 by user rating. Gallery Credit: Stacker