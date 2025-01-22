Broadway Musical To Make Its Minnesota Debut This May

Broadway Musical To Make Its Minnesota Debut This May

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet

MINNSEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- What would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? The Broadway musical &Juliet will pose that question when it makes its Minnesota debut this May.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet
loading...

&Juliet features songs by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin and a book by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, David West Read. The Audience will get wisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a new beginning and a second chance.

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet
loading...

Juliet's alternate story is told through a playlist of pop anthems like "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," and more. &Juliet will run at the historic Orpheum Theatre from May 13th to May 18th. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on January 31st.

PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of &Juliet
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season

Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes

Stacker gathered IMDb data for all episodes of The Golden Girls and ranked the top 25 by user rating.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: &Juliet, Broadway Musical, Orpheum Theatre
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Music, Music News, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON