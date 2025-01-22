Broadway Musical To Make Its Minnesota Debut This May
MINNSEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- What would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? The Broadway musical &Juliet will pose that question when it makes its Minnesota debut this May.
&Juliet features songs by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin and a book by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, David West Read. The Audience will get wisked away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a new beginning and a second chance.
Juliet's alternate story is told through a playlist of pop anthems like "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," and more. &Juliet will run at the historic Orpheum Theatre from May 13th to May 18th. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on January 31st.
