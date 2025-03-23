Bird Flu Being Addressed In Revised Proposed State Budget
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz is looking to address the Avian Influenza issue among other concerns in his revised state budget.
The Governor's revised state budget includes about $250 million in ongoing reductions in fiscal year 28-29, along with a primarily one-time investment in critical work which includes funding to address bird flu and law enforcement training.
Governor Walz says the budget is fiscally responsible, and prioritizes programs that will set Minnesotas up for success for generations to come. The revised budget also proposes a .075% sales tax cut, an anti-fraud package, and a .65% increase in the surcharge currently levied on health maintenance organizations.
