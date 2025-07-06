Rox Stumble Against Badlands Lose Second Straight Game
DICKINSON, ND (WJON News) -- It was a rare night for the St. Cloud Rox (27-11) on Saturday. The Rox fell for the second game in a row to the Badlands Big Sticks (23-15), 5-3, making for rare back-to-back losses for the team in 2025.
Once again, St. Cloud scored in the 1st inning to take an early lead. It is the 6th game in a row the Rox scored in their half of the first inning. They grabbed a 2-0 lead on a two-RBI single by Augusto Mungarrieta.
The Big Sticks knocked in all five of their runs in the 4th inning. The first run was unearned, and then they lived up to their name with Gavyn Schlotterback knocking in two runs with a double. He was followed by a 2-run HR by Maddox McDonald, and Badlands has a 5-2 lead.
St. Cloud pushed across another run in the 7th on a fielder's choice by Sawyer Smith, cutting the Big Sticks' margin to two and what would be the final 5-3 score. J.J. Hollis took the loss, tossing 3.1 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, and striking out 3. The Rox will try to even the series when the two teams face off in game 4 on Sunday at 5:35 p.m. The Rox return home on Monday to take on the Bismarck Larks.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
