DICKINSON, ND (WJON News) -- It was a rare night for the St. Cloud Rox (27-11) on Saturday. The Rox fell for the second game in a row to the Badlands Big Sticks (23-15), 5-3, making for rare back-to-back losses for the team in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Once again, St. Cloud scored in the 1st inning to take an early lead. It is the 6th game in a row the Rox scored in their half of the first inning. They grabbed a 2-0 lead on a two-RBI single by Augusto Mungarrieta.

Augusto Mungarrieta, PHTOTO by Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox Augusto Mungarrieta, PHTOTO by Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox loading...

The Big Sticks knocked in all five of their runs in the 4th inning. The first run was unearned, and then they lived up to their name with Gavyn Schlotterback knocking in two runs with a double. He was followed by a 2-run HR by Maddox McDonald, and Badlands has a 5-2 lead.

St. Cloud pushed across another run in the 7th on a fielder's choice by Sawyer Smith, cutting the Big Sticks' margin to two and what would be the final 5-3 score. J.J. Hollis took the loss, tossing 3.1 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, and striking out 3. The Rox will try to even the series when the two teams face off in game 4 on Sunday at 5:35 p.m. The Rox return home on Monday to take on the Bismarck Larks.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard