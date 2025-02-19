OAK PARK (WJON News) -- A suspect is in custody after an assault and burglary last Thursday. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 19-year-old Ethan Weckman of Oak Park in connection with the crime. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office at about 1:30 p.m. on February 13th to locate Weckman who is accused of participating in a home burglary and assault.

Authorities say they responded to Weckman's home in Oak Park and the first deputy on scene saw him and two women standing outside. When Weckman saw the deputy he fled inside the house. Deputies then secured the perimeter of the structure and tried to contact Weckman for several hours.

Weckman refused all attempts to contact him so authorities obtained a search warrant and entered the home. Once inside deputies located Weckman hiding and he was arrested without incident and handed off to the Wright County Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the Wright County Jail pending charges.

