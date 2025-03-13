Barn in Meeker County Destroyed By Fire
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- A barn in Meeker County has been destroyed in a fire.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy was patrolling on Highway 4.
He noticed a structure fire in Union Grove Township.
Paynesville and Eden Valley fire departments responded to the scene. They found the barn fully engulfed in flames.
The property is owned by Sheri and Kent Peterson.
Get our free mobile app
The barn was unoccupied and was a total loss. It's believed an electric heat lamp may have been the cause of the fire. No one was hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stihl Wolf Reopening Under New Ownership, Fresh Look
- House Food And Tap Ready For Hungry, Thirsty Customers [PHOTOS]
- St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development
- National Production 'Last Out' Making MN Debut in St. Cloud
- Country Music Icon Randy Travis Coming To St. Cloud
RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums
From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally).
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz