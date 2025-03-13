Barn in Meeker County Destroyed By Fire

EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- A barn in Meeker County has been destroyed in a fire.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy was patrolling on Highway 4.

He noticed a structure fire in Union Grove Township.

Paynesville and Eden Valley fire departments responded to the scene. They found the barn fully engulfed in flames.

The property is owned by Sheri and Kent Peterson.

The barn was unoccupied and was a total loss. It's believed an electric heat lamp may have been the cause of the fire. No one was hurt.

