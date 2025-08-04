ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has kicked off its annual back-to-school campaign. This year's theme is Powering Potential: Pencils, Paper and Bigs.

The campaign is looking to recruit at least 100 new adult bigs to mentor area kids. Right now, the organization has over 150 littles waiting for a match.

Community Engagement Coordinator Callie Huus says their awareness campaign includes chalk art on sidewalks throughout town. Also, from September 14th through the 20th, they want to "Paint The Town Green".

Maybe a restaurant has a green drink, maybe people change their light bulbs to a green one, maybe staff wear green, maybe a cupcake has green frosting. That's going to be really exciting.

Their campaign wrap-up event is on Thursday, September 18th, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Millstream Park in St. Joseph.

Adult mentors can be matched through the agency's community-based program.

Their school-based program is in six school districts: St. Cloud Area Schools, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Holdingford, Pierz, and Foley.

And, the Bigs on Campus initiative brings students from District 742 and Sauk Rapids-Rice to St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud Technical and Community College, The College of St. Benedict, and St. John's University.

