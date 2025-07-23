ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can put your putting skills to the test next month. The St. Cloud Rox are hosting their 4th annual Central Minnesota Challenge Mini Golf Cup.

Spokeswoman Rachel Thiesse says it's one of two fundraisers they host every year.

This event raises money for the Rox Community Foundation with a focus on scholarships in the automotive industry. She says they have a focus on giving back to kids.

Grants, donations, things like that. We did a grant right before the season started for Big Lake Baseball Association to get them some new equipment. Everything that the foundation does goes back to the kids. As much as we are a baseball team, we are also very strong in our community.

You can sign up a four-person team for $200, which includes lunch, a player gift, and prizes. There will also be a silent auction.

They have a cap of 36 teams, and they are more than half full so far.

The Central Minnesota Challenge Mini Golf Cup is on Friday, August 22nd, at Summerland Family Fun Park in Sauk Rapids on both courses. Golfing starts at 9:00 a.m. with lunch at noon.

