ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Quiet Oaks Hospice House is continuing to raise money for its new fund focused on helping veterans.

Back on Memorial Day, they announced the creation of the Veterans Compassionate Care Fund with a goal of raising $250,000 by Veterans Day.

So far, they are at 65 percent of their goal, so they still need to raise about $87,000.

Executive Director Linda Allen says the fund's focus is meaningful.

Any veteran seeking end-of-life care will not be turned away. The need is great out there, and we're continuing to see the number of veterans grow in our community throughout central Minnesota. And by having this pool of funds to help ensure those veterans receive the very best care possible at the end of life, we're giving them what they deserve.

Allen says there is a group putting together a motorcycle run as a fundraiser. Details on that should be coming soon.

Quiet Oaks' annual Fundraiser, Autumn Reflections, is also coming up on September 22nd. It will be held at the Park Event Center in Waite Park starting at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at $100 each before September 1st; after September 1st, they'll go up to $125.

