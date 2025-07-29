Candidates Sought For St. Cloud School Board Election This Fall

Candidates Sought For St. Cloud School Board Election This Fall

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is looking for candidates to run for a school board position during a special election.

On November 4th, the district will hold a special election to elect one person to fill a vacancy for a term of three years expiring on January 8th, 2029.

The candidate filing period is Tuesday through August 12th.

To file for candidacy, you can complete the Affidavit of Candidacy at the District Administration Office, or bring in a notarized Affidavit of Candidacy form to the District Administration Office in Waite Park.  A $2 filing fee or a petition with 500 signatures is required.

Bruce Hentges resigned from the seat back in February due to health reasons.  The school board appointed former board member Al Dahlgren to fill the seat on a temporary basis until the special election is held.

The district is encouraging community members who are passionate about supporting public education to consider running.

