ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Back in April, voters in the St. Cloud Area School District approved two referendum questions to make improvements to Apollo High School.

Since that time, detailed planning has been underway for both projects, including the upgrades to the school building's entrance. Twenty user groups have been meeting since May to give their feedback. Concepts for the renovation of the current space and the addition of a new secure entrance should be ready by September.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says the designs they've seen so far are looking good.

What we are seeing now, and what we'll be bringing to the board finance committee next week, and then to the public in October, is stunning. It gives me chills when I look at it. It will certainly be one of the most beautiful facilities from the entrance point in the state.

Construction on the building is scheduled to start next summer, with work continuing through the school year. The building improvements are expected to be completed in the summer of 2028.

Principal Justin Skaalerud says, because the indoor multipurpose athletic facility is a brand new building, its designs are further along in the process than the remodel of the high school building.

We've gone through the schematic designs, we've had a lot of input from our stakeholders, Apollo, Tech, Crush, lots of people having input on what it's going to look like. We've just finished the design development part.

Skaalerud says they plan to break ground on the athletic facility in the spring with a plan to have it finished in time for the spring athletic season in 2027.

