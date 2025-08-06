TSM STC TSM STC loading...

You won't have to get into a pickle to figure out how to have some fun this weekend. There is so much going on. You can hit the Pickle Party at Pantown Brewing Company for some dillicious brews and food.

If you didn't get your fix of fair food in Sauk Rapids last week, you can head on up to Sauk Centre for the Stearns County Fair. The Ledge Amphitheater has you covered for those 70s disco vibes with KC and the Sunshine Band on Thursday and Earth, Wind, and Fire on Sunday.

If those aren't enough, check out The Weekender's top 5 picks below, and as always, if you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender email us here.

It will be two days of fun at an annual festival in Cold Spring. BoniFest features fun for the whole family. The event kicks off on Saturday evening with a Polka Mass with the Jolly Ramblers. Then at 6 pm, food and beverage stands open along with kids' games, inflatables, and more polka music. At 8 pm, a free concert from the Fabulous Armadillos, and fireworks at dusk. Sunday has a parade at 10 am, more food and games, a bean bag tournament, music from the “BLT Band,” a quilt auction, and raffles. FREE to attend.

Saturday: 5:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

School is only a month away, so get your kids into Crossroads for one last party before the new year starts. There will be Giant Yard Games, Face Painting, a Magic Show, memories, and more for all the kiddies. While you are there, knock off some back-to-school shopping from your checklist, too. The event is FREE to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - Noon

Channel your Dungeon and Dragons or fantasy role playing into a fun event in downtown St. Cloud. It will be a medieval town all in one stop with clothes, accessories, and crafts for sale, specialty drinks, and potions at the bar. You can try your own hand at making a beverage at the Alchemy bar, hobnob with character actors, a costume contest, D20 Scavenger Hunt Roll, Pub Brawl (foam swords), and more. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume. $10 at the door, $5 if you come dressed up.

Saturday: 5:00 – 11:30 p.m.

Got an off road rig you want to show off, or do you just want to check out some cool trucks and have fun? The Annual Off-Road show at Derby Four Wheel Drive in Sauk Rapids has got you covered. There will be all the fun vehicles to see, plus vendors, a raffle, and plenty of food, drinks, and dessert for sale. The event is a fund raiser for the Minnesota Four Wheel Drive Association, and food shelf donations will be accepted as well. FREE to attend.

Saturday: Noon – 5:00 p.m.

You don’t have to be looking to ward off vampires to have fun at a festival in Hutchinson on Saturday. Garlic Fest is a fun-filled family event for all. Great local foods and celebrity chefs, fantastic music, artisans, crazy games, and of course lots and lots of garlic and all its free smells. The festival is held at the McLeod County Fair Grounds. Cost is $10 to attend, kids 12 and under are free.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

