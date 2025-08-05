ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud brewery is throwing a party this weekend that is going to be a pretty big dill.

Pantown Brewing Company is hosting its second annual Pantown Pickle Party on Saturday from noon until 10:00 p.m.

Co-owner Marty Czech says he created the unique event because he loves all things pickle-related. However, the popularity of the first event last year left his staff in a bit of a pickle.

It was absolutely crazy. It was our biggest day ever. I have never seen anything like it. I was down in Monticello setting up for a beer festival, and my phone was blowing up from customers and employees saying, "help, help, help there's a line out the door."

Pantown will have its Pickle Cream Ale, Spicy Pickle Cream Ale, a Caesar Bloody Mary Beer, and a Pickle Lemonade as either a slushie or seltzer, both with or without alcohol.

Czech says they've added more games this year.

We've added a couple of more games. Last year, we had the pickle-eating contest, which was scary and fun to watch at the same time, watching people try and eat six giant pickles as fast as they can.

Other games include Kick the Pickle, Pickle Stein Holding Contest, and Pickle Pong.

Food vendors will be selling pickle-based foods, including pickle pizza.

The St. Cloud State University Community Garden will be selling jars of pickles.

And, Splendid Stardust will have crocheted Emotional Support Pickles for sale.