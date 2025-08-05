SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- It's fair week for Stearns County. Activities on the fairgrounds in Sauk Centre start Wednesday and run through Sunday.

There is a lot of free entertainment throughout the fair, including: Gig Noonan, Donny Brang, The Amazing Hoopsters, Red Letter Band, and Sherwin Linton.

Some of the highlights for Wednesday include the opening ceremony at the flagpole at noon and a ranch rodeo at 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the Senior Citizens Recognition program is at 1:00 p.m., there's a hot dog eating contest at 5:00 p.m., and a demolition derby in the grandstand at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, there's a 4-H horse show at 10:00 a.m., a basketball challenge at the grandstand entrance at 3:00 p.m., and an antique tractor parade in the grandstand followed by another demolition derby at 7:30 p.m..

On Saturday, the amateur talent contest is at noon, a hot wing eating contest is at 2:00 p.m., and an antique tractor parade and demolition derby will be in the grandstand. On

Sunday, there's a children's pedal pull at 1:00 p.m., and auto cross is also at 1:00 p.m. in the grandstand.