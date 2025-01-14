Baby’s On Broadway Closing Stores in St. Cloud, Little Falls
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Baby's on Broadway is closing both of its locations.
They posted on their Facebook page Monday night that they will be winding down the business in St. Cloud and Little Falls. They say the stores will be closing and wrapping up all remaining business in the next few weeks, but all customer orders will be fulfilled.
The owner 40-year-old Adelle Starin recently pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
She posted she is taking accountability for her mistakes, and that is why she self-reported to the U.S. Attorney's Office several months ago. She says she has been working with them and her lenders to do her best to make people whole.
The Baby's On Broadway store in downtown St. Cloud opened in April of 2022.
