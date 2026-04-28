ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- A lucky lottery player in Minnesota has won nearly $1 million.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the Gopher 5 game Monday night won the jackpot worth over $968,000. The ticket was bought at a Kwik Trip store in Coon Rapids. The numbers drawn were 16, 18, 32, 38, and 43.

The Gopher 5 jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing. The Gopher 5 game is played on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with the numbers drawn at 6:17 p.m.