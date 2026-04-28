Gopher 5 Jackpot Winner Comes From Local Kwik Trip Store
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- A lucky lottery player in Minnesota has won nearly $1 million.
The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the Gopher 5 game Monday night won the jackpot worth over $968,000. The ticket was bought at a Kwik Trip store in Coon Rapids. The numbers drawn were 16, 18, 32, 38, and 43.
The Gopher 5 jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing. The Gopher 5 game is played on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with the numbers drawn at 6:17 p.m.
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.