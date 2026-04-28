St. Cloud Sees Nearly Two Inches Of Rain This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has had nearly two inches of rain so far this week.

The National Weather Service says we officially received 1.77 inches of rain on Monday, along with .09 of an inch on Sunday, for a two-day total of 1.86 inches of rain.

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We're now at 3.17 inches so far this month, which is .87 above normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says, as of this past Thursday, 43 percent of the state is Abnormally Dry, and 21 percent is in a moderate drought. The next update will be released this Thursday.