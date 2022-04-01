Baby’s on Broadway to Open Second Location in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Little Falls baby boutique is opening a second location in St. Cloud.

Baby's on Broadway is in the process of moving into the former Copper Pony location in downtown St. Cloud.

Owner Adelle Starin says while a second location wasn't in her original plans, the opportunity to be in the heart of downtown St. Cloud had a lot of appeal.

We noticed we had some core customers from St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids so by bringing our products and educational aspects to the downtown St. Cloud community we feel these parents will have better access to our products without having to make a long drive.

The store offers everything from strollers, carseats, nursery furniture, and other products to help make life with your little one just a little bit easier.

Starin says despite having two locations, she wants the St. Cloud store to have its own identity.

We are really going to focus on one-on-one attention and we want people to feel pampered and take their time on making decisions on what products to get but in a fun personal atmosphere.

Starin says there will also be a lounge are for men to sit and relax.

She says to start they won't carry every product offered at the Little Falls location, but if there is a demand, they will consider adding it. She says they are also planning some pick up days if someone should order something from the Little Falls store.

If all goes well they hope to open the St. Cloud location in May.

The St. Cloud location plans to be open Thursday through Sunday or by appointment. The Little Falls location is opened seven days a week.

