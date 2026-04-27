STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) -- Another round of stops for the Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste truck in May.

During the summer months, the truck travels to communities in the area where residents may not otherwise be able to visit the permanent location in Waite Park.

Homeowners looking to get rid of unwanted products can visit one of four stops in May.

The first stop will be at the Greenwald Rec Building on Wednesday, May 6th.

The truck will be at the Sauk Centre Hockey Arena on Wednesday, May 13th.

The next stop will be at the Melrose Fire Hall on Wednesday, May 20th.

And on Wednesday, May 27th, the hazardous waste truck will be at St. Anthony Church in Albany.

The hours for all four stops will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Residents can drop off unwanted items like paint, fluorescent bulbs, car seats, batteries, pesticides, fertilizers, cleaning products, and roofing tar, among others. The truck cannot accept things like motor oil, electronics, explosives, furniture, appliances, medical waste, or household garbage.

For a complete list of acceptable items, visit the Stearns County website.

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