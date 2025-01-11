Avon Man Not Hurt In Late Friday Night Crash
GLYNDON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Avon man was not hurt in a late Friday night crash near Moorhead.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:20 p.m. a Ford Escape driven by 40-year-old Amie Kamra of Fargo and a Dodge Journey driven by 61-year-old Christopher Cook of Avon were both going East on Interstate 94 when they collided.
Kamara was taken to Sanford Emergency Room with non-life-threatening injuries. Cook was not hurt in the crash.
