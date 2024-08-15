Authorities Investigating Poacher/Vandal Near Pierz

MORRISON COUNTY (WJON News) -- Authorities are looking for a poacher and vandal near Pierz. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office say they received a report on Wednesday about deer poaching and several complaints of street signs, mailboxes, and electrical boxes that had been shot in Platte and Pulaski Townships in the Harding area north of Pierz.

Deputies responded to the area and found a deceased deer with a 12-gauge shotgun wound which appeared to have been shot from the roadway. They also found multiple mailboxes and street signs that had been shot, along with casings in several locations. The only detail authorities have on the suspect is that it was an older truck that was noticeably loud.

The Sheriff's Office says the incidents are believed to be related and happened Tuesday morning between the time of 12:30 and 1:00 a.m. and again on Wednesday morning around 4:00 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

