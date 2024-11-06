Authorities Continue To Seek Answers In 8-Year-Old Murder Case

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Authorities continue to ask for the public's help in solving an 8-year-old murder case. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says on November 7th, 2016 Terrence Brisk was murdered while hunting on his parent's property.

Authorities say Brisk, an avid outdoorsman, was fatally shot with his own rifle while deer hunting and based on evidence believes Brisk would have interacted with the suspect prior to the shooting taking place. Sheriff Shawn Larsen says anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers and every piece of information is crucial no matter how minor.

There is still a $30,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The Sheriff's office says they continue to work diligently with local, state, and federal agencies to solve the case.

