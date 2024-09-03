ATV Crash Sends One Man To The Hospital
PULASKI TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in an ATV crash near Harding on Sunday night. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of an ATV crash around 9:25 p.m. at 243rd Street near Harding in Pulaski Township.
Deputies found an ATV and an injured man in the south ditch. According to the Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Cory Loidolt of Pierz was driving his side-by-side east on 243rd Street when he lost control and went into the ditch causing it to roll. Loidolt was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Sheriff Shawn Larson says this was the 9th ATV crash his office has responded to this year and urges all ATV drivers to take proper safety precautions to help prevent further incidents.
