UPSALA -- An Upsala man was taken to the hospital after falling off the ATV he was riding.

The Morrison County Sheriff's office says received a call of an ATV accident on 1st Avenue West just after 11:30 Saturday night.

Authorities says 58-year-old Daniel Burggraff was driving the ATV when he fell off and hit his head.

Burggraff was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital for his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.